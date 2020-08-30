Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in drive-by at Chicago restaurant

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say one person is dead and five others are injured after a drive-by shooting at a restaurant on the city’s far South Side.

Chicago police spokeswoman Jessica Rocco says the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. Sunday. Shots were fired from a white SUV, killing a male customer who was dining outside in a tent. Five others have been taken to a hospital.

Police say the man who died was the intended target, but provided no other details, including the victims’ names, ages or conditions.

No one is in police custody.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: