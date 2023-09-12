HOUSTON (WFLA) — A plumber made a morbid discovery after finding a fetus in a pipe at a Texas apartment complex, according to reports.

NBC affiliate KPRC reported that the Harris County Sheriff’s Office learned of the situation after getting a call at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Houston TV station KHOU reported that the residents at the Glen Cove Apartments had complained of drainage problems since Friday.

As a plumber began working on a building, he opened a pipe, finding the remains inside.

Authorities said the fetus was in the early stages of development.

According to KHOU, a woman at the building was seen being taken away in an ambulance. While an investigation is underway, detectives said the fetus was probably related to a miscarriage.

“That’s sad to lose a baby like that and not tell nobody,” resident Paula Smith said to KHOU.

As of this report, no one was charged in the case.

This is the not first time this happened in Texas. In January, a resident also found a fetus in the pipes of his apartment after he issued with backflow.