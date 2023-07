TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane crashed in the ocean along a New Hampshire beach around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Lifeguards immediately rushed to help the pilot of the plane before local EMS arrived on the beach.

The video shows the plane being pulled to shore by lifeguards as fellow beachgoers watched the incident unfold.

Thankfully, there are no reported injuries.

Witnesses said the plane was pulling a banner that detached and fell onto the beach before crashing.