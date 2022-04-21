(NewsNation) — An unidentified plane crashed into the parking lot of a General Mills facility in Covington, Georgia Thursday, causing small explosions, an FAA spokesperson confirmed with NewsNation.

There has been no official word yet on if anyone was hurt or killed.

The FAA said the plane crashed around 7:05 p.m. Eastern time but did not have any additional information available.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Officials are still unsure if the plane was taking off from or trying to land at a nearby airport.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available