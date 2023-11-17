TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pizza Hut has a sky-high deal for pizza lovers on the busiest travel day of the year.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Pizza Hut fans can satisfy their cravings while traveling to their Thanksgiving Day destination with their “Pie in the Sky” offer.

The company will give a free medium pizza, or another crave-worthy item from the $7 value menu to anyone traveling near Sphere in Vegas on Tuesday between the hours of 5:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. by scanning their QR code.

The deal comes as Pizza Hut launches its new $7 Deal Lover’s Menu, featuring an assortment of 17 options all for $7 each, when customers order two or more items from their value menu.

The Hut said spectators can redeem their $7 Deal Lover’s coupon at any participating Pizza Hut in the U.S.