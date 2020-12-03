Pizza Hut co-founder Frank Carney dies from pneumonia at 82

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- This Jan. 24, 2017, file photo shows a Pizza Hut in Miami. Pizza Hut has reached an agreement with one of its largest franchisees to close 300 underperforming U.S. restaurants. NPC International, a Leawood, Kansas-based franchisee, announced the agreement Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in a bankruptcy court filing. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Frank Carney, who with his brother started the Pizza Hut empire in Wichita, has died from pneumonia. He was 82.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Carney had recently recovered from COVID-19, but had Alzheimer’s disease for more than a decade. Family members say he died at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at an assisted living facility in Wichita.

He was a 19-year-old student at Wichita State University when he and his then 26-year-old brother, Dan, borrowed $600 in 1958 from their mother to start a pizza business at the suggestion of the landlord at the beer joint near their family’s Carney’s Market.

PepsiCo bought Pizza Hut for $300 million in 1977.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss