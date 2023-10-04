BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police say a man has been accused of stalking a woman in New York via his small airplane, flying out of an airport in nearby Vermont.

Michael Arnold, 65, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in Bennington, Vermont. He was arrested Tuesday as he was driving into the William H. Morse State Airport in town.

Police say his single-engine Cessna 180 was at the airport and he had been flying from there. Arnold, of Manchester, New Hampshire, had been served with a temporary order of protection from a court in Saratoga, New York, in May.

It said he had to “cease and desist from flying any and all aircraft.”