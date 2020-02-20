Pigeons wearing tiny MAGA hats released in downtown Las Vegas

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(KSNV)  — An otherwise-normal flock of birds was let go in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, on the eve of a crucial Democratic presidential debate.

However, to anyone paying attention, these birds had something very strange atop their bobbing heads: customized “Make America Great Again” hats. Only one of the pigeons was different, fitted with a small orange hairpiece meant to mimic President Trump.

The group behind the stunt is called P.U.T.I.N, an acronym for Pigeons United To Interfere Now, and according to their peculiar release sent out late Tuesday evening, they are anonymous underground radicals and their pigeons are trained.

The group’s founder, Coo Hand Luke, says that the project came at the end of months of “exhaustive research, logistical hurdles and pigeon care taking,” adding that the release date was coordinated to serve as a sign of loyal support for President Trump.

Read more: http://bit.ly/38L3E8Z

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards"

Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida"

Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents"

the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks"

the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense"

Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect"

Teen shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen shot and killed"

Pinellas Schools cutting ties with AMI Kids after 12-year-old suffers fractured skull from being slammed on ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Schools cutting ties with AMI Kids after 12-year-old suffers fractured skull from being slammed on ground"

Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials"

IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology

Thumbnail for the video titled "IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology"

'Running the race of life:' Couple who got engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic to retire

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Running the race of life:' Couple who got engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic to retire"

Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. 'smart growth,' some residents disagree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. 'smart growth,' some residents disagree"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss