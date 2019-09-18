Physician shortage intensifying across country

(CNBC) – As America’s population ages and demand outpaces supply, a physician shortage is intensifying.

Projections from the Association of American Medical Colleges say the U.S. will see a shortage of 46,900 to 121,900 physicians by 2032 in primary and specialty care.

The aging of America’s population is slicing the health-care industry in multiple ways.

Americans are living longer and seemingly healthier lives — and requiring more care later into life.

What’s more, one-third of all doctors currently working will be older than 65 in the next decade, and retirements may squeeze supply.

Read More: https://cnb.cx/2kOL8ZO