TAMPA (WFLA) - New federal guidelines state a patient can get tested for the coronavirus, if a doctor agrees. This new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding testing. As the feds try to identify and contain this fast-moving outbreak, 8 On Your Side investigates whether Florida is following the latest federal recommendations.

8 On Your Side Investigates has received multiple complaints from Tampa Bay area residents who say they think they have COVID-19; however, they're not getting approved for testing.