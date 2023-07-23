TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane carrying three people crashed into the roof of a Texas home just before noon on Sunday, according to NBC.

Authorities said the plane was heading to Georgetown when it experienced engine failure, crashing into an unoccupied, two-story home.

Following the crash, witnesses in the neighborhood rushed to the home and opened the attic stairs to help the passengers on board.

They recalled passengers unable to walk away from the wreckage due to their injuries.

“They were scared they didn’t know what was going on look really confused,” a neighbor said. “We had helped them down off the balcony.”

Thankfully, all three passengers only suffered minor injuries and were released from a hospital Sunday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are looking into what caused the crash.