COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WFLA) – The “sweetest” park in Tennessee just brought all the childhood favorite Little Debbie snacks to life!

Last month, the city of Collegedale, Tennessee, unveiled its “Little Debbie Park,” which is, of course, filled with statues replicating all the fan-favorite snack cakes.

According to the Little Debbie Park website, the park will be a “relaxed and natural area focused on people rather than things.”

The park features a large pavilion with restrooms, swings, benches, a playground area, picnic tables, and plenty of parking spaces. And the best feature of all – snack cake play sculptures!

Credit: City of Collegedale – Government

Artist Alex Paul Loza created a life-sized cosmic brownie, oatmeal cream pie, and iconic Christmas tree snack cake sculptures that look just like the real treat!

According to WTVC Chattanooga, the 10-acre park has been in the making for five years after the land was donated to the city by the McKee family of McKee Foods Corporation.

WTVC reported that McKee Foods bought the property from Southern Adventists University and donated the land to Collegedale, so the city could use it as a park “designed with people of all capabilities in mind and including open green spaces for the community to enjoy.”

Ready to plan a trip to Tennessee to eat snack cakes on a snack cake? The park is located at 4698 Swinyar Drive in Collegedale, and anyone is welcome to visit the park.