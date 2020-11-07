PHOTOS: America and the world react as Biden-Harris elected

Amanda Madden sprays champagne as people celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza after CNN called the race in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — As soon as the news buzzed on their phones, Americans gathered spontaneously on street corners and front lawns — honking their horns, banging pots and pans, starting impromptu dance parties — as an agonizingly vitriolic election and exhausting four-day wait for results came to an end Saturday morning.

  • Hundreds people gather in San Francisco’s Castro district to celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • People gather along 16th street in front of the White House to celebrate the presidential race being called in favor of President-elect Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
  • A man stands with a cutout of President-elect Joe Biden while celebrating his victory in San Francisco’s Castro district on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Several hundred people gather in San Francisco’s Castro district to celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • People celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
  • People celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
  • People celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
  • Molly Wright joins other supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrate in downtown San Antonio, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Peggy Pianalto, center, and other supporters cheer and wave to passing motorists as they celebrate President-elect Joe Biden’s win outside the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday Nov. 7, 2020. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)
  • Meredith Walsh celebrates the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • People celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrate in downtown San Antonio, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • People celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

