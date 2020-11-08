PHOTOS: Alex Trebek through the years

(NEXSTAR/AP) – “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. “Jeopardy!” studio Sony says Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him. He was 80.
Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years. He was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly. He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.
