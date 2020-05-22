Photographer finds way to bring joy to couples who postponed, canceled their wedding

(CNN/WMTW) – The coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the wedding industry, and continues to do so.

Many couples have had to postpone their ceremonies and change “I do” to “I will.”

However, a wedding photographer in Maine is trying to help remind couples who have had to cancel or delay their ceremonies that the joy of their love doesn’t have to wait.

“I basically just love couples that are in love,” Alicia Sastamoine-Rackley said. “Whether that’s elopements, engagement sessions, vow renewals, things like that.”

Sastamoine-Rackley said 70 percent of her couples have had to postpone their weddings, but she has found a way to mark the milestones of life during the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s called ‘Project You Can’t Lock Happiness Down,'” she said. “I’ve been married. I understand the excitement and the roller coaster that a wedding already brings, let alone this like scary thing no one really knows much about.”

She originally started the project with her couples.

“I send this package. They call me. They tell me they’re going to FaceTime, and I want them to put on the most extravagant over-the-top outfit,” she said.

The couples take screenshots and Sastamoine-Rackley takes pictures of the FaceTime session with her camera.

“It’s kind of crappy quality, but that’s not the point. It’s to get them to smile again,” she said.

With so many couples having to wait to say “I do,” she decided to open this offer up to other couples totally free.

“They don’t have to have me as their wedding photographer. Anyone that has had to postpone their wedding can totally reach out to me and we’ll set it up and just like make it a fun moment, a fun way to document it and create a smile and not be so stressed during this time.”

She said it is important for couples to focus on their love and not the stress of a postponed wedding.

“That’s why you’re getting married to begin with. If you can focus on that, everything else is fluff,” she said.

