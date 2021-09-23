Photo shows officer consoling child after parents arrested for overdosing in car

(Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police arrested two parents who overdosed while their 1-year-old son was in the car, the department said in a tweet on Friday.

The department posted a photo of an officer, identified as Officer Sheely, consoling the child until a grandparent came to pick him up.

It wasn’t immediately known what charges the parents will face.

Fayetteville police also mentioned in the tweet that drug addiction affects everyone — not just the people using drugs. They said anyone who needs help can call the National Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.

No additional information was released.

