TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Minnesota woman’s picture of rolling clouds went viral in recent weeks as it showed an ocean-like formation in the sky.

Theresa Birgin Lucas said she took the photo on June 18 as she was on her way home to Bemidji, Minnesota.

“My daughter was at home scared because there was a storm, and I wanted to give her a landmark,” she told News Channel 8.

When her daughter saw the photo, she showed it back to Birgin Lucas, who decided to send it to her local TV station.

“The picture is not edited in any way,” she said. “Not sure why I was lucky enough to get the picture but I did.”