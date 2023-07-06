Less than 24 hours after Monday’s mass shooting in Philadelphia, in which a gunman dressed in a ski mask and body armor killed five people and injured two children, right-wing pockets of social media were exploding with speculation about the suspect’s gender identity.

Among those fueling the speculation was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who has been repeatedly criticized for amplifying conspiracy theories and anti-LGBTQ sentiments. On Tuesday, Greene tweeted a link to an article by the right-wing media outlet The Post Millennial that includes an image from the suspect’s Facebook page that appears to show him wearing women’s clothing and jewelry.

“Another trans shooter,” Greene declared in the tweet, which had been viewed more than 853,000 times as of Wednesday night.

A representative for Greene did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story on NBC News.