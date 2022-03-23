(WJET) – A pharmaceutical corporation has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of its epinephrine syringes.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation issued the voluntary recall of its SYMJEPI (epinephrine) injection pre-filled single-dose syringes following reports of a potential manufacturing defect. US WorldMeds markets and distributes SYMJEPI in the United States.

According to a risk statement on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, two different customers have complained about difficulty dispensing the product from three syringes.

Epinephrine is a medication used to treat allergic reaction emergencies.

“If a person is experiencing an allergic reaction and/or anaphylaxis and is unable to access life-saving epinephrine due to the syringe malfunction, it can lead to life-threatening consequences including death,” the FDA notice said.

The recall encompasses SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection with the following information:

Strength NDC Lot Expiration 0.15 mg/0.3 mL 78670-131-02 21101Y 11/30/2022 0.3 mg/0.3 mL 78670-130-02 21041W 8/31/2022 21081W 11/30/2022 21102W 2/28/2023

The pre-filled, single-dose syringes are packaged in two-count cartons and were distributed nationwide to customers and/or medical facilities, the FDA notice said. The products can be identified by the label containing the US WorldMeds name and logo, as seen in the FDA notice.

Consumers are being notified by email, FDA alert and direct outreach. The FDA said consumers and institutions should stop using the products immediately and either return or discard them.

For additional questions, consumers can call (888) 900-8796 or email medinfo@usworldmeds.com.