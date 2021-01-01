Pets reunited with owners following Nashville bombing

Two cats have been reunited with their owners in Nashville after being recued from an apartment building damaged by a bomb.
“Molly” and “Martin” are back where they belong.
They were reunited with their owners on Thursday, thanks to the urban search and rescue teams, who found them in the building damaged by a bomb on Christmas Day.
Molly was snuggled under the covers in her owner’s bed and Martin tore his way into a bag of food.
The bombing injured three people and investigators say the bomber, identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, was killed.
