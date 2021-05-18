Petition calls for NFL to retire Pat Tillman’s No.40 jersey

Pat Tillman headshot, as US Army Ranger, Photography Plus via Williamson Stealth Media Solutions photo/FILE – In this Dec. 20, 1998, file photo, Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman celebrates after tackling New Orleans Saints running back Lamar Smith for a loss in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Tempe, Ariz. Marie Tillman, the widow of former NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman, says that her husband’s service “should never be politicized in a way that divides us.” Marie Tillman released a statement to CNN after President Donald Trump retweeted an account referencing Pat Tillman and using the hashtag “Stand For Our Anthem.” Trump has criticized NFL players for kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Tillman left the NFL for the Army after 9/11 and was killed by friendly fire in 2004. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner, File)

(WTRF) – A petition has been made to retire former NFL player Pat Tillman’s # 40 jersey.

Tillman played for the Arizona Cardinals and left football to enlist in the United States Army in May 2002 after the September 11 attacks.

Tillman was serving as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan when he was killed by friendly fire at the age of 27.

“It is my hope that for the rest of time, anytime an unknown person enters an NFL stadium, they will see TILLMAN 40 hanging from the rafters and his story will have to be told and his name will continue to be spoken.” the petition read.

Over 4,000 people have currently signed the petition.