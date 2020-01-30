Petition calls for cancellation of TMZ after leak of Kobe Bryant’s death

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 29: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KLAS) — Hundreds of thousands of people are coming together to push for the cancellation of tabloid news site “TMZ.” This comes after the website leaked the news of Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s deaths this past weekend before authorities were able to notify the family.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, more than 489,000 people have signed the petition to cancel TMZ.

When #KobeBryant and his daughter died suddenly in a helicopter accident, @TMZ reported on it before his family had been notified by the police.



When #KobeBryant and his daughter died suddenly in a helicopter accident, @TMZ reported on it before his family had been notified by the police.

In a press briefing Sunday, the LA County Sheriff appeared to comment on the TMZ leak.

“There is wide speculation of who the identities are, however it would be wildly inappropriate right now to identify anyone by name until the coroner has made the identification through their very deliberate process and they’ve made the notification to the next of kin,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. “It would be extremely disrespectful to understand that your loved one was perished, and you learned about it from TMZ.”

The petition says,” This is beyond not OK, and its time that Fox and Warner take away their platform. Sign the petition to get TMZ taken down once and for all!”

On Thursday, the petition was updated to say…

“TMZ’s founder Harvey Levin said that he was in communication with Kobe Bryant’s representatives before publishing the story. However, he acknowledges that the families of other victims could have found out from TMZ’s reporting or social media, which happened more than four hours before the official announcement was made. All families deserve the respect of being notified by the police, not tabloid news.”

