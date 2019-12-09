Pete Frates, inspiration for ‘Ice Bucket Challenge,’ dies at 34

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Boston College baseball player and inspiration for the “Ice Bucket Challenge” Pete Frates has died at the age of 34 due to ALS.
In a statement, the Frates family said, “Today Heaven received our angel: Peter Frates. A husband to Julie, a father to Lucy, a son to John and Nancy, a brother to Andrew and Jennifer, Pete passed away surrounded by his loving family, peacefully at age 34, after a heroic battle with ALS.”
“Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency. A natural-born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity. He was a noble fighter who inspired us all to use our talents and strengths in the service of others.”
Frates was diagnosed with the disease at just 27-year-old and helped raise more than $200 million for ALS research through the Ice Bucket Challenge.
Frates was nominated Time magazine “Person of the Year” and Co-recipient of Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year in 2014.
Boston College retired Frates’ No. 3 jersey in 2016. This past summer, the college named a new indoor sports facility in his honor.