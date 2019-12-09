Pete Frates, inspiration for ‘Ice Bucket Challenge,’ dies at 34

Pete Frates, right, who inspired the ice bucket challenge, sits beside his wife Julie is during a ceremony at City Hall in Boston where Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 was declared Pete Frates Day by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Boston College baseball player and inspiration for the “Ice Bucket Challenge” Pete Frates has died at the age of 34 due to ALS.

In a statement, the Frates family said, “Today Heaven received our angel: Peter Frates. A husband to Julie, a father to Lucy, a son to John and Nancy, a brother to Andrew and Jennifer, Pete passed away surrounded by his loving family, peacefully at age 34, after a heroic battle with ALS.”

The Frates family announces with great sadness the loss of Pete Frates ’07, who has passed away after his courageous and public battle with ALS. Read the Frates Family statement: https://t.co/5nVJLeGjLC pic.twitter.com/PL4hT9yquI — Boston College (@BostonCollege) December 9, 2019

“Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency. A natural-born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity. He was a noble fighter who inspired us all to use our talents and strengths in the service of others.”

Frates was diagnosed with the disease at just 27-year-old and helped raise more than $200 million for ALS research through the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of former @BCBirdball captain Pete Frates ’07, whose heroic battle with ALS served as the inspiration for the #IceBucketChallenge, died at the age of 34.



In Memoriam: https://t.co/09wI6Nk5OL pic.twitter.com/faTctiu1jE — Boston College (@BostonCollege) December 9, 2019

Frates was nominated Time magazine “Person of the Year” and Co-recipient of Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year in 2014.

Boston College retired Frates’ No. 3 jersey in 2016. This past summer, the college named a new indoor sports facility in his honor.