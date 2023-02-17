Thieves made off with the catalytic converter on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. (KLAS)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Days after reports surfaced that an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile’s catalytic converter was stolen, PETA offered to pay the hotdog maker maintenance fees for one year if it agreed to one condition – It rebrand to the “NotDogMobile.”

Thieves initially put the bite on the Wienermobile last week when the hotdog truck made a stop in the Las Vegas Valley ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

The 27-foot-long Wienermobile was towed to a truck-rental facility where mechanics installed a “temporary” catalytic converter and sent it back on its way.

In response, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk penned a letter to the president of Kraft Heinz Thursday, offering to cover the costs of replacing the part and maintaining the vehicle for one year — if the company converts it to a vegan hot dog mobile.

PETA claimed the change would not be “too hard” for the company to shift gears amid plans for it to sell vegan dogs said to be in development.

“The Oscar Mayer NotDogMobile would dish up the delicious veggie dogs that today’s diners want,” Newkirk wrote in the letter. “PETA would relish the opportunity to help Oscar Mayer ketchup with the booming vegan food market.”

Newkirk stated another “excellent reason” for Oscar Mayer to consider putting on the brakes is that more animals’ lives would be spared by promoting “tasty vegan dogs.”

Frankly, we’re not sure if Oscar Mayer will accept the offer.