Pet alligator found after it escapes into Pennsylvania river

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (NBC) — Alligators are common in Florida and in the swampy regions of the South. But in Pennsylvania? That’s surprising.

A pet alligator measuring between 3 and 4 feet escaped from its enclosure Thursday and slipped into the Susquehanna River, WGAL reported. The reptile, named Oscar, was captured by its owner on Friday morning, the station reported.

Several residents reported sighting the alligator in the river, and a Facebook group named “Find TOBY in PA” posted about the wayward reptile.

It turns out, Oscar belongs to family that lives along the river.

Oscar was somehow able to escape from its pen. Oscar was captured when he came close to the shore and has been reunited with his family.