(WFLA) — PepsiCo announced Friday that is launching a new formula for Pepsi Zero Sugar in the United States.

According to a release, Pepsi improved the flavor of the existing Pepsi Zero Sugar recipe with a new sweetener system.

The company said tasting trials found that the new formula has a “bolder” taste profile.

“The product is truly a breakthrough as it is the best zero sugar cola we’ve ever had – period,” said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – brand Pepsi. “We’re so confident in its taste, that we are making up to 10 million free Pepsi Zero Sugars available to consumers so that people can try it for themselves.”

According to CNN Business, Pepsi Zero Sugar had fierce competition with Coke Zero Sugar, which had a larger market share over the past five years.

This is also the second change to the PepsiCo drink lineup this past week. Today reported that the company previously announced that it would replace Sierra Mist with Starry, a new lemon-lime soda to compete with Sprite.

Consumers will have the chance to redeem the free Pepsi Zero Sugar through the NFL Playoffs to the Super Bowl. More information on the giveaway can be found here.