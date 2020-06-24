People of color exempt from mask mandate in Oregon county

OREGON (WFLA) — A county in Oregon issued a face covering directive that exempts people of color who are concerned about racial profiling.

The Lincoln County directive states:

All individuals in Lincoln County are required to wear face coverings during any indoor public setting or outdoor public location where a person will be in within six feet of another individual, who does not share the same household.

Below the order on their website, the county lists a few exceptions to the directive including those with medical conditions, children under the age of 12, persons with disabilities, and people of color.

“People of color who have heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment due to wearing face coverings in public,” the county says.

According to census data, just 1% of Lincoln County’s 50,000 residents are Black and nearly 90% are White.

