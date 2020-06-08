Pentagon lifts some coronavirus travel restrictions

FILE – In this April 1, 2020, file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo. The number of Americans getting on airplanes has sunk to a level not seen in more than 60 years as people shelter in their homes to avoid catching or spreading the new coronavirus. The Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 people on Tuesday, April 7, a drop of 95% from a year ago. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Those looking to travel can now add 39 states and five counties to their list of options.

The Pentagon lifted travel restrictions to multiple countries, including Bahrain, Belgium, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom.

The restrictions were put in place to try and limit the spread of coronavirus.

The Pentagon said the decision was based on three things, including shelter in place-orders being lifted in those areas, fewer people with flu-like and COVID-19-like symptoms over the course of two weeks and fewer new COVID-19 cases over two weeks.

Some states still haven’t met that criteria, including California, Florida and North Carolina