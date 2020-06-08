Pentagon lifts some coronavirus travel restrictions

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Those looking to travel can now add 39 states and five counties to their list of options.
The Pentagon lifted travel restrictions to multiple countries, including Bahrain, Belgium, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom.
The restrictions were put in place to try and limit the spread of coronavirus.
The Pentagon said the decision was based on three things, including shelter in place-orders being lifted in those areas, fewer people with flu-like and COVID-19-like symptoms over the course of two weeks and fewer new COVID-19 cases over two weeks.
Some states still haven’t met that criteria, including California, Florida and North Carolina