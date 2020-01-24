Pentagon: 34 US troops had brain injuries from Iran’s strike

Live Now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Friday that 34 U.S. troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries suffered in this month’s Iranian missile strike on an Iraqi air base, and that half of the troops have returned to their military duties.

Seventeen of the 34 are still under medical observation, according to Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman.

In a briefing with reporters, Hoffman said the 34 service members were diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injury. Of those 34…

  • 8 were taken to Germany and now are in the US and will get treatment at Walter Reed or their home base
  • 9 are still in Germany
  • 1 service member in Kuwait is now back in Iraq
  • 16 were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury in Iraq and are now back on active duty in Iraq

President Donald Trump had initially said he was told that no troops had been injured in the Jan. 8 strike. The military said symptoms were not immediately reported after the strike and in some cases became known days later.

After the first reports that some soldiers had been hurt, Trump referred to them as “headaches” and said the cases were not as serious as injuries involving the loss of limbs.

