Pennsylvania woman celebrates 106th birthday

WILKES BARRE, Pa. (WFLA/CNN) — It was a sweet 106th birthday for a Pennsylvania woman Sunday.
Ruth Heiser’s family and friends celebrated with food and cake at Royal House Buffet near Wilkes-Barre.
Aside from the birth of Ruth, some other landmark things happened in the United States 106 years ago:
New York City’s Grand Central Terminal reopened as the world’s largest train station.
The 16th amendment was added to the US Constitution and Woodrow Wilson became president.
