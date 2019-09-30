Pennsylvania woman celebrates 106th birthday

WILKES BARRE, Pa. (WFLA/CNN) — It was a sweet 106th birthday for a Pennsylvania woman Sunday.

Ruth Heiser’s family and friends celebrated with food and cake at Royal House Buffet near Wilkes-Barre.

Aside from the birth of Ruth, some other landmark things happened in the United States 106 years ago:

New York City’s Grand Central Terminal reopened as the world’s largest train station.

The 16th amendment was added to the US Constitution and Woodrow Wilson became president.

LATEST STORIES: