Pennsylvania woman celebrates 106th birthday

National

by: , CNN

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES BARRE, Pa. (WFLA/CNN) — It was a sweet 106th birthday for a Pennsylvania woman Sunday.

Ruth Heiser’s family and friends celebrated with food and cake at Royal House Buffet near Wilkes-Barre.

Aside from the birth of Ruth, some other landmark things happened in the United States 106 years ago:

New York City’s Grand Central Terminal reopened as the world’s largest train station.

The 16th amendment was added to the US Constitution and Woodrow Wilson became president.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss