Pennsylvania teen gifts PlayStation 5 to 10-year-old neighbor battling cancer

PHILADELPHIA (WFLA) – Christmas came early for 10-year-old Sonny Boyd. It’s been a tough year for the fifth grader. Sonny’s angel happens to be named Angel.

Angel Ortero won a coveted PS5 in a raffle at Roman Catholic High School which is incredibly difficult to obtain this holiday season.

However, instead of taking the prize home, Angel decided to bring it to his neighbor Sonny who is not only currently in remission for cancer but is also currently recovering from a broken leg.

Angel ended up getting a gift back from Sonny’s mother. She insisted he take some money for the PS5 which Angel decided to use it to bless more children buying as many gifts as he could afford with the money to give to other children in need.

Angel’s thoughtfulness is the gift that keeps on giving.