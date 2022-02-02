Pennsylvania man in jail for strangling infant to death; found dead in his prison cell

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pennsylvania man who was found guilty of strangling an infant was found dead in his prison cell according to WKBN.

The outlet reports that Christopher Kennedy, 42, was found in his jail cell unresponsive on Jan. 28 at SCI Rockview. He was given immediate life-saving care and then taken to a local hospital where he died.

Kennedy was serving an 18 to 36-year sentence for murder. He was convicted of strangling a newborn child delivered by a teenage girl he sexually assaulted, Officials say Kennedy sealed the baby in a plastic bag with concrete inside and put the body in a safe.

The baby was discovered after the teen went to the hospital following complications related to the birth.

Kennedy’s official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.