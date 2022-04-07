(WTRF) A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after he allegedly posted anti-Biden stickers on a gas pump.

Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, of Manor Township was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief.

The incident was captured on video by Aaron Phillips who recorded the arrest where Glazewski can be heard yelling expletives and “I did that. I did that. That’s what I did,’ pointing to anti-Biden stickers at the pump.

Reports and documents say Glazewski was upset about the price of gas and President Joe Biden.

A police complaint said Glazewski had to be placed in the police vehicle by force.