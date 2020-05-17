Pelosi to college grads: Know your purpose, power

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told graduating seniors at Smith College to focus on their unique purpose and power during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.
Pelosi, the first female speaker of the U.S. House, was part of an online commencement ceremony hosted Sunday by the private women’s college in Northampton, Massachusetts.
She praised graduates as relentless and persistent, and said the world needs their leadership during the coronavirus crisis and in the years to come.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- 13 hurt, none killed in Louisiana memorial service shooting
- May 17 celebrates National Graduation Tassel Day
- Priest draws squirt gun in fight against coronavirus
- Brush fire in SW Florida destroyed at least 7 homes
- Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay