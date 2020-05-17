Pelosi to college grads: Know your purpose, power

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., smiles during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told graduating seniors at Smith College to focus on their unique purpose and power during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Pelosi, the first female speaker of the U.S. House, was part of an online commencement ceremony hosted Sunday by the private women’s college in Northampton, Massachusetts.

She praised graduates as relentless and persistent, and said the world needs their leadership during the coronavirus crisis and in the years to come.

