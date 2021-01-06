LIVE: Congress reconvenes to certify the Electoral College votes after riots at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP) – The Senate has resumed debating the Republican challenge against Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory, more than six hours after pro-Trump mobs attacked the Capitol and forced lawmakers to flee.

Scores of Republican representatives and 13 GOP senators had planned to object Wednesday to the electoral votes of perhaps six states that backed Biden. It was unclear whether those objections would continue in light of the day’s violent events.

President Donald Trump has falsely insisted that the election was marred by fraud and that he actually won. He reiterated those claims in remarks to thousands of protesters outside the White House early Wednesday and goaded them to march to the Capitol, which many of them did.

In a statement, Pelosi called the storming of the Capitol “a shameful assault” that “was anointed at the highest level of government.”

“It cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden,” she continued.

Pelosi, in consultation with Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), and following “calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President,” said the Electoral College proceedings would continue tonight at the Capitol “once it is cleared for use.” Further guidance will follow.

“We always knew this responsibility would take us into the night,” she said. “The night may still be long but we are hopeful for a shorter agenda, but our purpose will be accomplished.”

Pelosi asked lawmakers and staff to remain on the Capitol complex until notified by Capitol Police.

The mayhem had forced the House and Senate to abruptly end the day’s debates and flee to safety under the protection of police. And it prompted bipartisan outrage as many lawmakers blamed Trump for fostering the violence.