Pelosi says Biden Administration has border situation ‘under control’

WASHINGTON (NBC) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims the Biden administration has the situation “under control” at the U.S./Mexico border.

Speaker Pelosi said on Friday the administration is changing to a more humanitarian policy of processing migrants and that transition will take time to implement.

She also blasted Republican claims of an unchecked border as a diversion from a lack of ideas on other problems.

All this as NBC News reports customs and border protection currently has 4,500 unaccompanied migrant children in custody.

“The Biden administration has this under control. It has changed and it will take some time, but it is values-based, humanitarian in its aspects, pragmatic in how — with a plan to get things done and not just a diversionary tactic on the part of the republicans because they are bankrupt of ideas on how to improve the lives of the American people,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) House Speaker said.

That’s over 200 more children in custody now than Sunday. What isn’t known is how many of them have been held in US Customs and Border Protection facilities for longer than the 72-hour legal limit.