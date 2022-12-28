SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man accused of breaking into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, holding her husband hostage and attacking him with a hammer has pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday morning.

David DePape, 42, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and burglary in connection to the San Francisco home invasion.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Wednesday, “Mr. DePape will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and held accountable for his heinous crimes.”

Police and prosecutors said DePape had a hit list of government leaders, their family members, and celebrities who he planned to target.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was allegedly his first target, but when he broke into her house on Oct. 28, he only found Paul Pelosi asleep in the bedroom, according to police. Two police officers’ body cameras recorded DePape beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer. An officer tackled DePape and arrested him. The body camera video was played in court for DePape’s preliminary hearing earlier this month.

Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious and woke up in a pool of his own blood. He later underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

The speaker was in Washington at the time and under the protection of her security detail, which does not extend to family members.

DePape made a full confession to San Francisco Police Department Lt. Carla Hurley, she testified. He allegedly told Hurley that his other targets included President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden; California Governor Gavin Newsom; and actor Tom Hanks.

“There is evil in Washington, what they did went so far beyond the campaign,” DePape told Hurley, according to a recording of their interview that was played in court earlier this month.

Hurley, who was a sergeant at the time of the attack and was recently promoted to lieutenant, testified that DePape told Paul Pelosi he wanted to talk to Nancy Pelosi because “she is the second in line to the presidency.”

In November, Nancy Pelosi said she would step down as Democrats’ leader in the House after 20 years but remain in office.

On Wednesday, DePape waived his right to a speedy trial. His next court date is set for Feb. 23, in which a date for a jury trial will be scheduled. He will remain locked in a San Francisco jail cell with no bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.