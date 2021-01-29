Pelosi and Schumer say Capitol police officer killed during insurrection will lie in honor at Capitol

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died from his injuries suffered in the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Nexstar)

WASHINTON D.C. (WFLA) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have announced that late Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick will lie in honor in the United States Capitol Rotunda.

Sicknick, an Iraq War veteran, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher while responding to the rioting earlier this month, died at a hospital the day after the mob attack.

“The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick… The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve… May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family during this sad time.”

Lying in state is typically reserved for leaders of American government, but two US Capitol Police officers shot to death in 1998 were the first private citizens to lie in honor at the Capitol. Norman was seeking to uphold that precedent for Sicknick.

A ceremonial arrival will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 2nd at 9:30 p.m. on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol. A viewing period will commence at 10:00 p.m. for members of the U.S. Capitol Police and continue overnight.

A Congressional Tribute will be held Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be open to invited guests only. A ceremonial departure will occur at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday before Officer Sicknick’s interment at Arlington National Cemetery.