TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – PDQ is celebrating National Chicken Tender Day on Wednesday by bringing back its Chicken Tender Shake for the third year in a row.

The chain is selling its vanilla shake blended with a PDQ chicken tender, served with another tender on top.

The one-day special costs $5.49 for a small and $6.79 for a regular.

Those interested in trying out the chicken tender-blended milkshake in Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York or South Carolina can go online to find their nearest PDQ location.