Patrol: Tesla Autopilot driver was watching movie, crashed

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a Tesla driver had his car on Autopilot mode and was watching a movie on his phone when he crashed into a sheriff’s deputy’s car.

A state trooper and a Nash County deputy on Wednesday were on the side of U.S. Highway 64 and responding to a previous crash when the Tesla slammed into the deputy’s cruiser. No one was hurt.

“Luckily, the state trooper pushed our deputy out of the way when he heard the tires squall and in an instant we could have lost a life or several lives. It could have been very horrific,” said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

Authorities charged Devainder Goli of Raleigh with violating the move-over law and watching television while operating a vehicle.

Tesla has repeatedly said its Autopilot system is designed only to assist drivers, who must still pay attention.

