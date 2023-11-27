KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Federal authorities are investigating after a passenger allegedly jumped from a plane’s emergency exit at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Sunday.

The plane, a Southwest Airlines aircraft, was on the skyway and not moving at the time, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger, who has not yet been identified, jumped from the plane’s emergency exit and onto a wing. The passenger was caught on the tarmac and taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to the sheriff’s office, and the case has been handed over to federal authorities.

It’s unclear why the passenger jumped from the plane. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

“We commend our flight and ground crews for their swift action and apologize to our customers for their inconvenience,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement to Nexstar’s WGNO.