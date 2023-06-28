TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An American Airlines passenger had the plane all to himself after his flight was delayed several hours.

Phil Stringer booked an American Airlines flight from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Charlotte, North Carolina. When his flight was called, he was the only person to show up.

Stringer called the flight a “private party.”

“I’m the only person on the plane and they have an entire flight crew. They do not want to do this flight,” Stringer said.

Stringer told Inside Edition that the flight attendants gave him their undivided attention.

“They gave me all the food and drink that I wanted. They let me sit wherever I wanted,” Stringer told the news outlet.

Stringer posted a video of his experience on TikTok, which has racked up millions of views.

According to FlightAware, the flight ended up landing in Charlotte at 3:21 a.m. Monday, which was 17 hours and 31 minutes late.