(WFLA) — Feel rough from too much New Year’s Eve champagne and in need of assistance? Here are some tips to help out with that holiday hangover.

While experts say that time is the only real cure for a hangover, there are some things you can do to help alleviate the symptoms.

The Mayo Clinic says that first, you have to be sure you’re hydrated after drinking all that alcohol from the night before. Some fruit juice or water can help, but lay off the liquor. It’ll only make you feel worse.

Next, you gotta boost your blood sugar carefully. Bland foods like toast and crackers can help without upsetting your already tired stomach.

The Mayo Clinic also recommends eating bouillon soup to replace the salt and potassium you may have lost.

To deal with the headache typically associated with a hangover, try an over-the-counter pain reliever but be careful of what you use. The Mayo Clinic says that aspirin may end up irritating your stomach, and if you’re a heavy drinker, acetaminophen (Tylenol) can cause severe damage to your liver even at normally safe doses.

Finally, get some rest. By the time you wake up, you may be refreshed.

If you’re tempted to try a home remedy like spiking pineapple juice with hot sauce, be aware that there is not much scientific weight behind them.

According to experts, studies have not found natural remedies to be effective. The Mayo Clinic recommends that if you’re trying a “natural remedy,” contact your doctor first to make sure you’re being safe.