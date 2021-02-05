Parkland survivor to launch own pillow company to compete with MyPillow

(NBC) – Parkland high school shooting survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg is squaring off with MyPillow creator Mike Lindell.

Twenty-year-old Hogg says he is considering whether to launch his own pillow company to compete against the embattled bedding company, MyPillow.

The MyPillow company has lost financial value since CEO and Founder Mike Lindell showed his unwavering support of Donald Trump.

In a tweet Thursday, Hogg wrote, “Mike the ‘MyPillow guy’… this pillow fight just got very real.”

Hogg says the competing company is in its very early stages, with a website coming in the next few weeks.

