Park honoring 8-year-old Boston Marathon bombing victim opened

BOSTON, Ma. (WBTS/NBC News) – A park honoring the 8-year-old who was killed during the Boston Marathon bombings opened Saturday.

The park is in honor of Martin Richard, he was the youngest victim of the bombings in 2013.

It took two years to build and cost $15 million.

The park is located near the Boston Children’s Museum and features an amphitheater, a water play garden and Richard’s favorite, a Cosmo Climber.

The opening was celebrated all day with food trucks and family entertainment scattered throughout the grounds.

It was an emotional and special day for the Richard family, as they celebrated the opening.

Those who took part in creating the park also felt honored.

“We were lucky enough to be selected to build it,” said park builder, John McKay. “This isn’t a typical park. There’s nature, play elements of all different kinds. I think the uniqueness really speaks out and obviously the meaning. Martin Richard says it all right there. I think that’s what separates it from everything else.”

Three people were killed on the day of the Boston bombings and Richard’s younger sister, Jane, lost a leg.