OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma parents can add confirming their child’s gender to the back-to-school list.

Under Oklahoma Senate Bill 2, also called “Save Women’s Sports Bill,” parents will be required to sign a Biological Sex Affidavit confirming the child’s biological gender at birth. If they do not sign the form, then the student cannot compete in athletics in the upcoming school year.

Some parents have been confused by the paperwork, however. One mother said her child, who was in band, was required to sign the documents. She said she felt it was “such an invasion.”

KFOR did some digging to find out which activities fell under the state law.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office said the form must be signed for students on athletic teams and not student activities. That would mean teams designated for females, women or girls were not open to students of the male sex. That also would mean students in activities like band would not have to sign the paperwork.

If the affidavit is not signed, the athlete would not be eligible to compete in the upcoming school year.

Stitt’s communications director, Carly Atchison, released this statement Thursday to KFOR:

“Governor Stitt is making sure there is a level playing field for female athletes who work hard and dream of being #1 in their sport and getting a scholarship to college. Men have physical advantages over women on the field, in the pool, on the track or on the court and it’s not fair for a female track athlete, or swimmer, who has been training since she was 12 years old, to lose in high school to a man.” Carly Atchison

KFOR reached out to the school district where the mother of the band student was from and was told the band director never sent out any forms to students. We also reached out to the mother to find out how she received the paperwork but never heard back.