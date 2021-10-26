Parents beware: Edible cannabis may look like snacks, candy ahead of Halloween

TAMPA (WFLA) – A heads up for parents for this weekend ahead of trick-or-treating!

The New York Attorney General’s Office issued a warning about products that look like ordinary snack foods and candy but actually contain marijuana and high levels of THC.

Packaging for the products copies popular snack food brands such as Oreos, Cheetos, Sour Patch Kids, and Doritos.

These products are not legal and are unregulated in the state.

The way to spot the difference in the products is by checking to see if the package has a small “THC” branding in the corner.

Some of the copycat bags pictured contain 600mg to 1,000 mg of THC. If a child were to eat an entire bag, he or she would be consuming 60 to 100 times the maximum legal adult serving.

Look for symptoms of THC overdose that include respiratory distress, loss of coordination, lethargy or even loss of consciousness.

If your child becomes sick from eating the snacks call poison control.