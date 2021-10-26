Parents beware: Edible cannabis may look like snacks, candy ahead of Halloween

National

by: NBC News Channel,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – A heads up for parents for this weekend ahead of trick-or-treating!

The New York Attorney General’s Office issued a warning about products that look like ordinary snack foods and candy but actually contain marijuana and high levels of THC.

Packaging for the products copies popular snack food brands such as Oreos, Cheetos, Sour Patch Kids, and Doritos.

marijuanapic1

These products are not legal and are unregulated in the state.

The way to spot the difference in the products is by checking to see if the package has a small “THC” branding in the corner.

Some of the copycat bags pictured contain 600mg to 1,000 mg of THC. If a child were to eat an entire bag, he or she would be consuming 60 to 100 times the maximum legal adult serving.

Look for symptoms of THC overdose that include respiratory distress, loss of coordination, lethargy or even loss of consciousness.

If your child becomes sick from eating the snacks call poison control.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss