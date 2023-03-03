NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville parent was arrested Thursday night after allegedly making a threat to his child’s teacher over an assignment.

Jacob Majok, 48, was taken into custody after reportedly making the threat at Stem Preparatory Academy on Foster Avenue.

Jacob Majok (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police say Majok arrived at the school at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to pick up his daughter who refused to do an assignment related to the book “PET.”

Majok was upset by the content of the book and said he would return with other parents and “blood would be shed” if the school continued to teach it, according to Metro police.

Police said he also specifically threatened the teacher who gave his daughter the assignment.

Majok reportedly acknowledged that he knew his statements would be viewed as threats and he would likely go to jail.

Majok was charged with making a threat of mass violence involving a school.