Papa John’s gives out $2.5M in bonuses for frontline employees

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo a job posting for a Papa John’s Pizza restaurant is seen in Orlando, Fla. Papa John’s reports financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Papa John’s International Inc. on Tuesday announced plans to give approximately $2.5 million in bonuses to its frontline workers as a token of the company’s “deep appreciation” for their hard work amid the pandemic.

The company says the extra pay will go to 14,000 workers across restaurants and the supply chain. Throughout the pandemic, the company has offered bonuses, incentives and crisis pay.

“Never has Papa John’s growth and success depended on our team member’s hard work, steadfast dedication and commitment to safety as much as this year. In particular, our front-line workers in our restaurants and supply chain have been a constant source of positivity and commitment throughout this challenging year, enabling Papa John’s to deliver to millions of new and returning customers,” said Rob Lynch, President & CEO of Papa John’s, in a news release.

The chain says it hired 30,000 new team members during the pandemic.

The company also continued its long-term commitment to supporting its communities, donating over 500,000 pizzas to first responders, front-line workers and communities in needs, and raising over $3.6 million for COVID-19 relief and the fight for racial justice.

Papa John’s isn’t the only national pizza chain doling out bonuses following a successful year. Domino’s announced earlier this month that over 11,500 drivers and other hourly employees are eligible for the bonuses, with some earning up to $1,200.