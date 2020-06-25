Live Now
Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Chuck E. Cheese’s debuts its fresh new look on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in San Antonio. (Darren Abate/AP Images for Chuck E. Cheese’s)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

Parent company CEC Entertainment has reopened 266 of its 612 company-operated Chuck E Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants.

It did not elaborate on how willing parents are to again host birthday parties and other gatherings with so many cities still under tight restrictions on crowds.  

CEO David McKillips said Thursday that it has been “the most challenging event in our company’s history.” 

